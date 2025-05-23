Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
The Toronto Blue Jays are fresh off a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres and are now back above .500 for the first time since early in the season. They'll look to build on that when they hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an AL East clash this weekend.
The Rays are riding a two-game win streak of their own, but are still three games below .500. A sweep of the Jays this weekend will get them back to 26-26 on the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-165)
- Rays -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +118
- Rays -140
Total
- 9.0 (Over -105/Under -115)
Blue Jays vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Tampa Bay 44 - WTOG
- Blue Jays Record: 25-24
- Rays Record: 23-26
Blue Jays vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Eric Lauer, LHP (1-0, 2.25 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (2-4, 2.93 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rays Best Prop Bet
- Bo Bichette OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+100) via Caesars
Bo Bichette has found success against Drew Rasmussen in his career, sporting a .300 batting average against him. The Blue Jays' shortstop comes into this game with a .289 batting average on the year and is fresh off back-to-back multi-hit games. Let's bet on his hot streak continuing tonight.
Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm targeting the First Five Innings Moneyline market instead of a full game bet for tonight's AL East showdown:
The Toronto Blue Jays are fresh off a series sweep against the San Diego Padres and will now take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a weekend series. Instead of betting on the Jays to win this full game, I love the first five innings market instead. Eric Lauer will be the starter for the Blue Jays. He has been primarily used as a long reliever this season, but he'll be making his second start after stretching out his first start for 3.0 innings against the Tigers last week.
Not only does Lauer have a strong 2.25 ERA on the season, but he's also a lefty, which is something the Rays have struggled against this season. The Rays are batting just .205 with an OPS of .581 against left-handed pitchers in 2025, both are the second worst marks in the Majors.
Tampa Bay will be a tough out with Drew Rasmussen (2.93 ERA) on the mound, but as long as their struggles against lefties continue, the Jays have a real strong chance of leading the game at the end of the fifth inning. They may need to only score a run or two to do it.
Pick: Blue Jays F5 ML (+120)
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to double your winnings on your next 10 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!