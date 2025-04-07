Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will face-off in their first series against each other in 2025.
The Blue Jays are coming off getting swept in a three-game series against the New York Mets, while the Red Sox will enter this series on a five-game win streak.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet tonight's series opener.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-175)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +114
- Red Sox -135
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Game Time: 6:45 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, SNET
- Blue Jays Record: 5-5
- Red Sox Record: 6-4
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Easton Lucas, LHP - (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Richard Fitts, RHP - (0-1, 4.50 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet
- Richard Fitts UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-140) via BetMGM
Richard Fitts recorded four strikeouts against the Rangers in his first start of the season but now he has to take on a Blue Jays team that has shown discipline at the plate this season. Toronto has a strikeout percentage of just 20.8% so far this season. Fitts also recorded just 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings last season. I'll take the UNDER on his strikeout total tonight.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to take the OVER instead. I don't trust either pitcher in this matchup. Easton Lucas of the Blue Jays posted an 11.57 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched in the Majors last season. Meanwhile, Richard Fitts of the Red Sox has just five Major League starts in his career and regression is certainly coming for the young arm.
Offensively, both teams are in the top half of Major League Baseball in OPS through the first week and a half of the season. The Red Sox rank third in that stat at .814 and the Blue Jays come in at 14th at .708.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this AL East showdown.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-120) via DraftKings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
