Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 6
The Toronto Blue Jays are 8-2 in their last 10 games and have fought their way back to a wild card spot in the American League.
They look to keep the good times rolling in Minnesota against the Twins this week, but they find themselves as significant underdogs in Friday night's series opener. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this American League showdown.
Blue Jays vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-166)
- Twins -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +132
- Twins -156
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Blue Jays vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Friday June 6
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, Sportsnet ONE
- Blue Jays Record: 33-29
- Twins Record: 34-28
Blue Jays vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Paxton Schultz, RHP (0-0, 1.84 ERA)
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober, RHP (4.1, 3.48 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Twins Best Prop Bet
- Bailey Ober UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130) via FanDuel
No team has been better than the Blue Jays at not striking out the past two months. In that time frame, the Jays have struck out on just 16.6% of their plate appearances, which is 1.6% better than any other team in the Majors. Tonight, they'll face Bailey Ober, who hasn't struck out five batters in four straight starts.
Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
There's no question the Blue Jays have some questions surrounding their rotation, but their offense has been too good to ignore. Over the past 30 days, the Jays rank third in the Majors in OPS at .796 while batting .273 in that time frame. By comparison, the Twins are 13th at .718.
The Blue Jays will have a bullpen day behind opener Paxton Schultz, but that may not be a bad thing. The Jays bullpen ranks third in ERA at 2.22 over the past 30 days, and as long as they're managed correctly, they're better off in a situation like this than they are when they start an incapable arm like Bowden Francis.
I'm surprised the Blue Jays, with how they've played lately, are as big of underdogs as they are. I'll back them to get the upset on Friday night.
Pick: Blue Jays +132 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
