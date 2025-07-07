Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 7
The Blue Jays have paired a balanced offense with sound starting pitching to propel them to the top of the AL East. While power isn't their calling card, their league-best strikeout rate and steady defense make them a tough, consistent team right now.
José Berríos (4-3, 3.65 ERA) has anchored Toronto’s rotation with consistency, helping the Blue Jays lead the league in strikeouts per game with respectable swing-and-miss numbers.
He’ll challenge a White Sox team that has struggled across the board, ranking near the bottom of the league in batting average, OPS, and defensive efficiency, which has sunk their season to 26 ½ games behind the lead.
Sean Burke (4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP) has been a serviceable arm in an otherwise shaky White Sox rotation that ranks near the bottom in both strikeout rate and overall command.
Here’s how I’m betting on this.
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+102)
- White Sox +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays (-168)
- White Sox (+142)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-3, 3.64 ERA)
- White Sox: Sean Burke (4-7, 4.03 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 7, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Sportsnet
- Blue Jays Record: 52-38
- White Sox Record: 30-60
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Springer Home Runs (+320 at FanDuel)
Is this the George Springer of 2017? He’s leading the Jays with 16 home runs this season, but he has three of them in his last four games and five since July began. This span includes a .410 average, 15 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. He’s torched the White Sox in recent meetings, hitting 357 with a homer and multiple multi-hit games in his last five matchups against them. Let’s look for his torrid summer to continue against a White Sox staff
Blue Jays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
His advanced metrics may not say so, but Berrios is a big part of why this Jays team is trending in early summer, posting a 2.76 ERA through his last seven starts. On the road, he’s even sharper, boasting a 3.02 ERA with 38 strikeouts across eight starts. Chicago ranks near the bottom in MLB when facing right-handed pitching, with a .218/.297 OBP/.335 SLG slash. The Blue Jays’ lineup performs adequately but not explosively against right-handers. That supports a low-scoring game rather than a slugfest. It’s a team that’s built on pitching with modest outputs in their wins, ranking 15th in slugging over the last month. Chicago’s relief corps is unpredictable, but Toronto’s bullpen depth helps preserve low totals, especially if Berrios can deliver a deep outing.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-108 at FanDuel)
