BMW Championship First-Round Leader Odds and Pick (Back Nick Dunlap to Start Strong)
While the eyes will be on who is at the top of the leaderboard Sunday at the BMW Championship, let's focus on Thursday for now.
The top 50 golfers on the PGA Tour descend on Castle Pines Golf Club in hopes of improving their positions in the FedEx Cup playoffs, especially those who just snuck in like Nick Dunlap.
Can Dunlap, who nearly won last week, keep the momentum rolling Thursday with a hot start at the BMW Championship?
Here's our best bet to lead after round one at Castle Pines.
BMW Championship First Round Leader Odds
- Scottie Scheffler: +900
- Xander Schauffele: +1200
- Rory McIlroy: +1800
- Collin Morikawa: +2000
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Ludvig Aberg: +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2200
- Patrick Cantlay: +2200
- Wyndham Clark: +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Tony Finau: +2800
- Sam Burns: +2800
BMW Championship Prediction and Pick
Nick Dunlap (+3500)
Dunlap hung around the top of the leaderboard in his first FedEx Cup playoffs event last Sunday but couldn't get over the hump, settling for a tie for fifth place. However, a par on the 18th hole secured his spot in the second playoff tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club.
The rookie has been a contender all season, winning the American Express and the Barracuda Championship and now can shake off the nerves of his first playoff event.
Has Dunlap unlocked something? In a tournament that will feature a focus on ball striking, that is his best trait.
In the last three months, Dunlap ranks ninth in strokes-gained approach and 24th in ball striking.
Further, the Alabama product has plenty of positive experience out west, winning the U.S. Amateur last year at Cherry Hills in Colorado. Comfortable at playing at altitude, Dunlap could get off to a quick start and be at the top of the leaderboard after the first round.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.