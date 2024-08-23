BMW Championship Live Odds After Round 2: Adam Scott Set as Live Favorite After Setting Course Record
The second round of the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs is over and Adam Scott holds the solo lead after setting the course record at Castle Pines with a second-round 63.
Scott needs a strong start to earn a spot in the Tour Championship. He entered this week ranking 41st in the FedEx Cup Standings, 11 spots outside the top 30 who earn spots in the playoff finale.
Oddsmakers have faith in him staying atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend. He's set as the live favorite to win.
PGA Tour Live Odds at the BMW Championship
Odds listed below via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Adam Scott +160
- Ludvig Aberg +360
- Keegan Bradley +550
- Alex Noren +1400
- Patrick Cantlay +2200
- Taylor Pendrith +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Sungjae Im +2500
- Collin Morikawa +4500
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Xander Schauffele +5000
- Rory Mcilroy +5500
- Scottie Scheffler +6000
Adam Scott (-13) has a three-stroke lead on Keegan Bradley, who sits in second place at 10 under par. At +160 odds, Scott has an implied probability of 38.46% of winning the event.
BMW Championship Live Prediction
Ludvig Aberg +360
I would stay far away from betting on Scott to maintain his lead. He has been putting at an unsustainable rate through the first two rounds, gaining +3.51 strokes per round on the greens. Instead, I like the second golfer on the live odds list, Ludvig Aberg, tying Scott's course record shortly after the Australian posted his score.
Aberg's game has been more sustainable through the first two rounds, gaining +1.88 strokes on the field with his approach play. His ability to drive the golf ball is also a huge advantage at Castle Pines in Colorado. He even crushed a 418-yard 3-wood in the opening round.
I think he's a lot more likely to keep the momentum going from the second round. I'll bet on him to get the win at +360 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
