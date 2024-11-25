Bo Nix Closes Gap on Jayden Daniels in Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
It only took a few weeks of the 2024 NFL season for Jayden Daniels to overtake Caleb Williams as the betting favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The odds continued to widen and Daniels was as high as a -2000 favorite in early November.
Since then, Bo Nix has come out of nowhere to close the gap and now the odds are nearing a coin flip.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jayden Daniels -180
- Bo Nix +150
- Brock Bowers +3000
- Brian Thomas Jr. +5000
- Caleb Williams +5000
Jayden Daniels is still the betting favorite at -180, but his implied probability has dropped from 95.24% to 64.29%, which is where it sits now.
The Commanders have lost three straight games and Jayden Daniels hasn't looked himself since completing the hail mary to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 8. Meanwhile, Bo Nix continues to get better every week and the Broncos are 4-2 in their last six games and now sit in a wild card berth in the AFC.
Let's compare the stats for these two rookie quarterbacks:
Jayden Daniels
Bo Nix
Pass Yards per Game
217.8
212.3
Completion %
68.4%
64.9%
Pass TDs
12
16
Interceptions
5
6
Rush Yards per Game
46.3
25.0
Rush TDs
5
4
Based on the above statistics, it makes sense that Daniels is still the favorite, holding an advantage in most major categories, but Nix has rightfully closed the gap in the latest list of odds. As is the case with most individual awards in the NFL, late-season games tend to hold more value in the eyes of voters which means the Rookie of the Year will likely be decided in the final handful of weeks.
The winner may also be determined by which quarterback leads their team to the playoffs. Both the Broncos and Commanders sit in the final wild card spot in their respective conferences. If one hangs on to the postseason berth and the other lets their team slide out and miss the playoffs, that could be the final difference maker in the race for the award.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
