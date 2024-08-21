Bo Nix NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds On the Move After Broncos Quarterback Announcement
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback has won the team's starting job, beating out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.
Head coach Sean Payton officially named Nix the starter on Wednesday after he put together mutliple impressive preseason performances, especially his start against the Green Bay Packers.
Following the announcement, Nix skyrocketed in the latest odds to win the Rookie of the Year award, jumping to the No. 4 spot in the odds. With J.J. McCarthy out for the season, Nix is now the No. 3 quarterback in the odds, behind only No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.
Latest NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caleb Williams: +135
- Jayden Daniels: +475
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650
- Bo Nix: +1000
- Malik Nabers: +1100
- Xavier Worthy: +2000
- Drake Maye: +3500
- Ladd McConkey: +3500
- Keon Coleman: +3500
Prior to the preseason, Nix was +1600 to win this award at DraftKings, but he has since climbed to +1400, +1100 and now +1000 after being named the starter. The first-round pick was the sixth quarterback taken in the draft, but he now has a real chance to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Can Bo Nix Win Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Over the last five seasons, three quarterbacks (CJ Stroud, Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray) have captured the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Since this is mainly a stats-based award (winning would help, but isn't completely necessary like MVP), Nix will have a chance to build a solid profile now that he has the keys in Denver.
In his first preseason game, Nix completed 15 of his 21 pass attempts for 125 yards and one touchdown, leading four different Denver scoring drives (two touchdowns and two field goals).
That performance was enough for Payton to start Nix in Week 2 against Green Bay, and he shined again, completing eight of his nine pass attempts for 80 yards and another score.
Payton has been upfront since the draft that Nix was the guy he wanted, and so far it looks like the two are a great pairing in Denver. There are going to be some growing pains, but Nix has a decent receiving core around him, led by Courtland Sutton.
Williams and Daniels are looked at as much more favorable options in this market, but at +1000, Nix is a solid value for a rookie quarterback who could end up starting all 17 games for his team this season.
