Bo Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket Following Four-Touchdown Game
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race may not be over after all.
Jayden Daniels (-400 to win the award) has been the favorite for quite some time, surging to an odds-on favorite with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams struggling in recent weeks.
However, another rookie quarterback may have been overlooked in this market until Week 11.
Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix torched the Atlanta Falcons for 307 yards and four passing touchdowns in Week 11, moving Denver to 6-5 on the season and skyrocketing himself into the No. 2 spot to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the latest odds.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jayden Daniels: -400
- Bo Nix: +300
- Drake Maye: +2500
- Brock Bowers: +3000
- Caleb Williams: +4000
- Malik Nabers: +5000
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +5000
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +7500
At this point in the season, oddsmakers seem to think that Daniels and Nix are the only two players that can win this award.
Daniels got off to a great start this season, but with Washington losing back-to-back games, he’s not a sure thing in this market. Washington is the final playoff team in the NFC standings at 7-4, and Daniels has just four total touchdowns over his last four games.
Meanwhile, Nix has Denver in the playoff picture as well – sitting in the No. 7 spot in the AFC at 6-5. Is there a world where the Broncos quarterback ends up winning this award?
At +300, he may be worth a bet at this point in the season.
Can Bo Nix Beat Out Jayden Daniels for Offensive Rookie of the Year?
When you look at the numbers, Nix may have a better case than Daniels in this market.
He has more touchdowns (14, passing, four rushing, one receiving) than Daniels (10 passing, four rushing), and he’s averaging just six fewer passing yards per game.
Both quarterbacks are in the mix for the playoffs, but it’s been Nix who has really played well as of late – and appears to be on an upward trajectory – as award season approaches.
Over his last four games, Nix has thrown nine touchdowns and just one interception, while Daniels has just four scores and a pick over that stretch.
Since injuring his ribs against the Carolina Panthers, Daniels hasn’t been as dynamic on the ground, which certainly hurts him when differentiating from Nix. The Broncos quarterback does have more picks, but that may not matter if he significantly outplays Daniels in other passing stats.
Oddsmakers seem to think that Daniels is still the clear favorite, but Nix could be worth a bet with Denver in the mix for a playoff spot. The Broncos have some favorable matchups – against Las Vegas, Cleveland, and Cincy – where Nix could improve his Offensive Rookie of the Year case.
