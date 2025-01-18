Is Bobby Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Lions)
The Washington Commanders received some good news this week, as veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner returned to practice despite dealing with an ankle injury.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wagner is good to go on Saturday night.
A nine-time Pro Bowler, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders during the regular season, 132 tackles, four passes defended, eight quarterback hits and two sacks.
In the wild card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wagner played in all of Washington's defensive snaps, recording eight tackles, half a sack and recovering a fumble.
The Commanders are major underdogs in this matchup, although they were 9.5-point dogs earlier in the week and have moved to 8.5-point underdogs ahead of Saturday’s contest.
Washington was solid as a road underdog in the regular season (2-2-1 ATS) and it covered and won as a road dog against Tampa Bay in the wild card round.
Wagner is set at +400 at DraftKings Sportsbook to record more than 0.25 sacks and he’s projected 8.5 combined tackles (the OVER is set at +115) in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.