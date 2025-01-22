Boise State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Two teams jockeying for position in Mountain West play meet in Fort Collins on Wednesday night.
Colorado State and Boise State are each towards the top of the Mountain West standings and are now in a projected coin flip matchup on Wednesday in a game that can set the tone for the rest of the season in the league.
Who has the edge? Let’s set the table for this Wednesday night showdown.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: -1.5 (-102)
- Colorado State: +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Boise State: -114
- Colorado State: -105
Total: 139.5 (Over -115/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moby Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Boise State Record: 13-6
- Colorado State Record: 11-7
Boise State vs. Colorado State Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Tyson Degenhart: The Boise State forward continues to improve as the season goes on, upping his 3-point percentage to 41% in league play after shooting below 30% in non-conference play. The senior has scored 14 or more in the last four games in which Boise State has traded wins and losses.
Colorado State
Nique Clifford: The veteran forward continues to emerge as a star play in Mountain West play. He is fresh off a 23-point effort against Wyoming, building on his elite interior play in which he is shooting 61% from the field on two-point shots. Clifford will face an imposing Boise State frontcourt on Wednesday night.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
I like the slight home underdog in this one as Colorado State should be able to run its preferred offense as it has shown a slight uptick in 3-point shooting in Mountain West play, shooting about 35% from beyond the arc in league games.
The Rams take the second highest rate of 3-point shots in MWC play, but the team is devastating inside with the likes of Clifford leading the way. The Rams forward is the engine behind the best two-point offense in the league this season which can put pressure on the Boise State defense that is outside the top 100 in near-rim field goal percentage allowed, per Haslametrics.
Meanwhile, the Boise State offense has been strong as well on offense, but the team is reliant on winning the shot volume battle with the best offensive rebounding rate in the league. However, the Rams are a steady rebounding unit on defense, 33rd in the nation in terms of DREB%, according to KenPom.
Boise State ranks bottom 10 in the nation in away from home rating as well, making for a fade of the Broncos on the road as slight favorites.
PICK: Colorado State +1.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.