Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 15
Two teams vying to move up the Mountain West standings meet on Saturday night.
Boise State and San Diego State are longtime rivals flush with Mountain West success and will look to pass the other late in the regular season when the two meet on Saturday. San Diego State took the first meeting from Boise State on the road, can Boise State exact some revenge as a slight betting underdog?
Here’s how to bet on this marquee Mountain West matchup.
Boise State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: +2.5 (-115)
- San Diego State: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Boise State: +116
- San Diego State: -140
Total: 136.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. San Diego State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Viejas Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Boise State Record: 17-7
- San Diego State Record: 16-6
Boise State vs. San Diego State Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Tyson Degenhart: The veteran forward continues to play better and better as the season continues. He is shooting 41% from beyond the arc in Mountain West action after shooting below 20% in nonconference play, scoring 14 or more in eight of the last nine games since only putting up nine against San Diego State. Can he put together a strong showing against a rival?
San Diego State
Nick Boyd: The Florida Atlantic transfer has seen an uptick in usage with his new team, but it hasn’t yielded the strongest results. With more reps, comes a downturn in efficiency as the guard is down seven percent on his effective field goal percentage. However, he has been a savvy facilitator, ranking top 10 in assist rate in Mountain West play.
Boise State vs. San Diego State Prediction and Pick
I like the Broncos to keep this within a few scores and contend for the upset on the road.
San Diego State has been running incredibly hot in terms of three-point defense. The defense allows the highest three-point rate in the conference but also is allowing the lowest three-point percentage at below 30%. However, the Broncos offense has seen an uptick in three-point percentage over the balance of league play, up from about 30% to nearly 34%.
The offense is disciplined, but also physical which can lead to a ton of trips to the free throw line against the physical San Diego State defense that is allowing the highest opponent free throw rate in MWC play.
Meanwhile, San Diego State has been able to win its Mountain West games by dominating the shot volume battle, ranking first in offensive rebounding rate. However, the Broncos are the best defensive rebounding team in the league which can shut down the SDSU offense that is ninth in effective field goal percentage.
After an outlier shooting performance from San Diego State (41% from three-point range) in the first meeting, I’m going to bank on some natural regression and side with Boise State to keep this one close.
PICK: Boise State +2.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
