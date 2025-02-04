Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 4
Boise State will look to keep pace in the Mountain West on Tuesday night with a road trip to UNLV on the docket.
The Broncos disposed of the Rebels earlier this month, winning 81-59, but are only a small betting favorite on the road on Tuesday. Can the team build a winning streak in Mountain West play with another impressive win?
Here’s our betting preview.
Boise State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: -2.5 (-112)
- UNLV: -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Boise State: -140
- UNLV: +116
Total: 140.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 4
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Boise State Record: 15-7
- UNLV Record: 11-11
Boise State vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Tyson Degenhart: It’s no surprise that Boise State has found its form in Mountain West play coinciding with Degenhart’s fine run of play. He is up to 36% from beyond the arc in league games, shaking off a sub-20% shooting display in non conference play. The stretch forward has scored in double digits in all but one Mountain West game this season.
UNLV
Dedan Thomas: The increased usage for Thomas has started to lead to some serious downturn in results, shooting 28% from beyond the arc in Mountain West play. With the team mired in a four game losing streak, the Rebels are putting a lot on Thomas’ plate. He had one of his worst performances in league play against Boise State in the 22-point loss earlier this month, scoring only 10 points while dishing out four assists.
Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
Despite the four game losing streak, UNLV has been very competitive, losing the last four games by a combined 15 points with three of the four teams being ranked inside the top 100 in KenPom’s rankings.
However, this is a tough spot for the Rebels, who are facing the best offense in Mountain West play. The Broncos win the possession battle with the league’s best defensive rebounding group that ranks third in the country in terms of percentage.
That’s impactful as the Broncos are the far superior shot making group, ranking third in Mountain West effective field goal percentage and about four percent better than UNLV (who ranks fifth).
The Rebels interior defense has been poor all season, and has been decimated in Mountain West play, allowing teams to shoot 53% on two-point shots. Meanwhile, the Broncos are a trustworthy team on the inside, posting a top 25 two-point percentage clip nationally.
Boise State has the edge inside, and are the far more trustworthy unit. While UNLV has been competitive, this point spread is small enough to lay the possession wide spread.
PICK: Boise State -2.5 (-112, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.