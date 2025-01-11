Boise State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 11
Boise State will look to stop Mountain West favorite Utah State on the road on Saturday night in a high leverage conference tilt.
Both teams look fairly similar to each other on paper despite a slight difference in record with both teams running through the interior and reliant on its stifling defense. Utah State has notched some key road victories already that has put the team firmly in the mix for an NCAA Tournament berth, can Boise State score one of its own on Saturday?
Here’s our betting preview for this Mountain West showdown.
Boise State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: +4.5 (-102)
- Utah State: -4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Boise State: +172
- Utah State: -210
Total: 148.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Boise State Record: 12-4
- Utah State Record: 15-1
Boise State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
Boise State
O’Mar Stanley: Stanley has struggled this season after an impressive first year with the Broncos, averaging three fewer points with an overall drop in efficiency, shooting just 45% from the field. With that, Boise State’s offense has faltered. Can he find his form on Saturday in a matchup that can be dictated in which big man prevails?
Utah State
Mason Falslev: The sophomore guard has taken advantage of more reps this season, averaging nearly 17 points per game with six rebounds and more than three assists while shooting 47% from beyond the arc. Falslev has been ultra impressive as the second year starter, propelling Utah State to the top of the Mountain West standings.
Boise State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
The key in this game will be if Boise State can slow down Utah State’s transition offense.
The Broncos defense is elite at denying transition opportunities and cleaning the glass on both sides against a middling Utah State rebounding unit.
The Aggies run a zone defense under first year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, which can lead to some more perimeter opportunities for a Boise State offense that is shooting incredibly poor from deep (29% is 309th in the country), but is owed quite a bit of regression.
Boise State will be willing to shoot from deep, and there may be an uptick coming, but I’m not going to blindly count on it coming on the road.
My best bet in this game is the under.
As I mentioned above, Utah State wants to play fast, but Boise State will make you operate in the half court. Similarly, Utah State’s defense posts an average possession length that is among the 15th highest in the country.
This game can be a limited possession affair, and with the Broncos facing the Aggies’ zone defense for the first time this game can feature a bit of an adjustment for both sides in a halfcourt style affair.
I’ll take the under in this Mountain West showdown in a battle of clashing styles.
PICK: Under 148.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.