Boston Celtics Breaking Almost 40 Years of History in NBA Finals vs. Mavericks
It's only been two years since the Boston Celtics were last in the NBA Finals, but it's been 38 since they were favored entering an NBA Finals series.
Boston has made the Finals four times since 1986 (1987, 2008, 2010 and 2022), but it has not been favored in any of those series.
This season, Boston is a -210 favorite against the Dallas Mavericks and has been an odds-on favorite for most of the playoffs after storming through the East with a 12-2 playoff record.
Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Series Odds
- Mavericks: +175
- Celtics: -210
There's no guarantee of winning an NBA Finals, but Boston has a 67.74 percent chance to win this series based on implied probability. Dallas clocks in at just 36.36 percent.
It's hard not to like this Boston team in these Finals, especially with the recent report that Kristaps Porzingis (20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds per game this season) is expected to play in Game 1.
Boston led the NBA in wins, net rating and offensive rating in the regular season, and it's top five of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Porzingis is arguably the best in the NBA.
Getting through Luka Doncic will be tough, but oddsmakers are giving Boston a chance to add to its historic title count this season. The C's won the title in 2008 as an underdog, but they lost in 1987, 2010 and 2022 in that spot.
For Boston fans, it has to be a welcome sign to see their team expected to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2024.
