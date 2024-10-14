Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Boston College and Virginia Tech each restart ACC play after a BYE week in Week 7.
Virginia Tech will try to get back on track after a slow start to its season, fresh off a blowout win against Stanford and now an off week. In comes Boston College, who had a turnover plagued loss against Virginia prior to its BYE, can first year head coach Bill O’Brien get the team on track?
Here’s our full betting preview for Thursday’s ACC showdown.
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boston College: +6.5 (-110)
- Virginia Tech: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boston College: +184
- Virginia Tech: -225
Total: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 17th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Boston College Record: 4-2
- Virginia Tech Record: 3-3
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
Boston College
Thomas Castellanos: Castellanos has improved as a passer this season, but he is far from perfect. This season he has combined for 1,086 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. A dual threat quarterback, Castellanos will look to use his legs to open up the down field passing attack for the Eagles while avoiding some untimely picks on the road.
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones: Drones hasn’t taken the step that many had hoped for ahead of the 2024 season. He has put up big stat lines, including 278 rushing yards and 1,155 passing yards, but does have four interceptions. However, he has gotten better as the season has gone on. He has taken three sacks over the last four games as he tries to get this Va. Tech offense on track.
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Virginia Tech will use its aggressive defense to try and generate turnovers against the sometimes vulnerable Castellanos. However, the Hokies have been very volatile on the defensive side of the ball.
Virginia Tech is fifth in sacks, but also outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense. Castellanos is averaging more than 10 yards per target this season and the offense is third in explosive pass rate.
There can be big plays on both sides as both quarterbacks have been prone to mishaps, but also chunk gains. Virginia Tech is top 35 in the country in both explosive run and pass rate.
I can’t trust Virginia Tech as a favorite, but there’s an opportunity for the defensive line to shut down Castellanos’ ability to move around the pocket. However, I’m most confident in big plays coming all over, setting this game up to feature highlight moments and plenty of points.
PICK: OVER 49.5
