Bradley vs. Drake Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for MVC Tournament Final
The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship is set for today and it's the rightful two teams who will be facing off. Drake and Bradley finished the regular season in the top two spots in the conference and now will face-off in the championship with an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament on the line.
The two teams split their regular season games. Drake won the first one on January 8 and then Bradley got its revenge, winning by two points on Feb. 16. Let's dive into the odds for today's huge rubber match.
Bradley vs. Drake Odds, Spread, and Total for MVC Tournament Final
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Bradley +3.5 (-105)
- Drake -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bradley +145
- Drake -180
Total
- OVER 118.5 (-105)
- UNDER 118.5 (-115)
Bradley vs. Drake How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 2:10 PM EST
- Venue: Enterprise Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bradley Record: 26-7 (15-5 Conference)
- Drake Record: 29-3 (17-3 Conference)
Bradley vs. Drake Key Players to Watch
Bradley Braves
Darius Hannah: Bradley's forward has been a big reason for the Braves making it to the tournament final. He combined for 33 points and 21 rebounds in their first two tournament games. If he continues that level of play, Bradley will be in a great position to win this afternoon.
Drake Bulldogs
Bennett Stirtz: Drake's guard is the heart and soul of this team. He's already averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season and he showed up in a big way in the semifinal game where he put up 24 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Bradley has to find a way to slow him down if they want any hope of winning this game.
Bradley vs. Drake Prediction and Pick
Bradley enters the game as one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking ninth in effective field goal percentage, but Drake has the advantage in just about every other area.
The Bulldogs are 34th in the country in defensive efficiency while Bradley comes in at 130th. On top of the defensive advantage, Drake does a fantastic job of giving itself extra scoring opportunities, largely through offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs are 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, grabbing 35.7% of offensive boards which leads to +5.5 extra scoring chances per game.
Finally, sometimes big games are just about which team has the best player on the court, and in this game there's no argument on that topic. Bennett Stirtz of the Bulldogs is a game-changer and difference-maker. If he brings his "A" game this afternoon, the Bulldogs will be MVC Tournament champs.
Pick: Drake -3.5 (-115) via BetMGM
