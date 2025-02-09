Is Brandon Graham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59)
The Philadelphia Eagles listed veteran pass rusher Brandon Graham as questionable with a triceps injury for Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Graham, who tore his triceps back in November, had announced before the season that this would be his final NFL campaign.
Now, with the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl, Graham is expected to make a miraculous return, getting activated from injured reserve by Philly on Saturday.
The hero in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots and Tom Brady because of his strip sack in the final minutes, Graham will attempt to make an impact – despite his injury – in Super Bowl LIX.
It’s unclear how often the veteran will be on the field, but the fact that Graham is able to suit up is extremely exciting for Eagles fans since it’s the franchise legend’s final game.
Here’s a look at the odds for Super Bowl LIX with Graham now expected to play.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl LIX
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-105)
- Eagles +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chiefs: -120
- Eagles: +100
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
While Graham is one of the best defenders in Eagles history, he hasn’t impacted the line in this matchup.
The star pass rusher is certainly going to be at less than 100 percent, and it’s possible that Philly only rotates him in on occasion on Sunday. However, Graham does have proven Super Bowl experience – and is a veteran leader – that will be important to have on the Eagles’ sideline.
The Chiefs (-1.5) have remained favored in this game all since the odds opened two weeks ago.
