Is Brandon Miller Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Hornets)
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller has missed the team's last two games afte exiting a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers early with a shoulder injury.
Now, it appears that Miller's timeline to return is up in the air, as he's been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic.
Hornets head coach Charles Lee said that Miller has been able to do some work on the court, but that the team does not have a timetable for his return.
Earlier this week, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Miller is seeking a second opinion on his shoulder injury, which usually isn't a good sign. Haynes said that he didn't want to speculate, on the injury, but it's possible that Miller may be more banged up than initially thought.
The fact that Miller has been able to do some on-court work is a positive sign, but the Hornets will have to make due without him on Thursday night.
Here's a look at how to bet on Charlotte in the prop market in this divisional matchup.
Best Hornets Prop Bet vs. Magic
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
LaMelo Ball OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)
This season, LaMelo Ball has picked up 15 or more rebounds and assists in three of his four games, tallying 10, 18, 26 and 17 heading into this matchup with the Magic. Orlando had a stout defense in the 2024-25 season -- ranking second in defensive rating -- but it is just 23rd in defensive rating so far this season.
Ball has a penchant for stuffing the stat sheet, and he's averaging 12.0 rebound chances and 13.5 potential assists per game this season. He's coming off an eight-rebound, nine-assist outing in under 29 minutes in a blowout loss to the Miami Heat earlier this week.
If Ball and the Hornets can keep this game close -- they are only 3.5-point underdogs -- he should easily push 15 or more rebounds and assists on Thursday.
