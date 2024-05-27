Braves and Phillies World Series Odds Shift Following Ronald Acuna Injury News
Ronald Acuna, Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL after a non-contact injury on Sunday. The reigning NL MVP collapsed in pain after his knee buckled while running the bases.
The Braves World Series odds shifted dramatically following the injury.
The Braves, who currently trail the Phillies by six games in the NL East despite an excellent 30-20 record, now have +700 odds to win it all, the fourth best in MLB behind the Dodgers (+300), Phillies (+500), and Yankees (+500). Rounding out the Top five are the Baltimore Orioles at +950. Just before the news, the Braves had the second-best odds to win the World Series at +400. All odds are according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Phillies have rocketed up the board in the last few days. A few days ago, Philadelphia was +900 to win it all. The Astros’ odds have also increased, as they sit behind the Orioles at +1300. One week ago, Houston’s odds were 18-to-1.
We hope you grabbed that value at DraftKings while it was available, as I wrote about previous.
For Atlanta fans, +700 is still very attractive for a young, talented team with a recent World Series title. The Braves own the seventh-best SLG, AVG, OBP and have the seventh-most extra-base hits this season. Their team ERA is seventh-best at 3.38.
Other values on the board include the frisky Kansas City Royals (+2200), who are just 2.5 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central with a superior run differential of 79, and the Milwaukee Brewers (+3300), who are 3.5 games in front of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
