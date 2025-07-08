Braves vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The Braves are struggling at the plate and falling further out of playoff contention after being swept at home by Baltimore.
Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.07 ERA) has been serviceable this season and owns a solid track record against Atlanta, though he hasn’t faced their current lineup since 2021.
The Athletics remain inconsistent, mixing flashes of power with overall offensive inefficiency and a shaky bullpen over the past two weeks.
Rookie Didier Fuentes (0-2, 9.00 ERA) has yet to find his footing at the major league level, with command issues limiting his ability to pitch deep into games.
Here’s my play for the game on Tuesday.
Braves vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+126)
- Athletics +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline
- Braves (-122)
- Athletics (+104)
Total
- Over 10.5 (-118)
- Under 10.5 (-104)
Braves vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-2, 9.00 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.07 ERA)
Braves vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
- Time: Sutter Health Park
- Venue: 10:05 p.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, FDSN South
- Braves Record: 39-50
- Athletics Record: 37-55
Braves vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brent Rooker Home Run (+340 at FanDuel)
There are some trendy bats to follow on this A’s team, including Rooker, who is surging in his second All-Star season. He’s leading Oakland with 18 home runs and 48 RBI through 92 games. This means he homered in roughly 18.5% of his games this season, which translates to roughly a 1-in-5 chance each night. Fuentes and his 9.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP over 12 innings are showing no ability to limit the long ball. In that span, he’s given up 18 hits and three homers already. Furthermore, Fuentes has surrendered six extra-base hits over those limited innings, underlining his vulnerability, which won’t be any less exposed in a hitter-friendly environment.
Braves vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
If there was ever a time to find optimism in the A’s, it’s on Tuesday against the Braves, who continue to show major cracks against left-handed pitching. Atlanta enters this game batting just .225 against southpaws and has posted a meager 73 wRC+ against them over the past 10 days. Springs is inconsistent and carries a 4.73 ERA at the run-mill Sutter Health Park, where he’s been less effective despite improving numbers. His underlying metrics are mixed — solid hard-hit suppression and exit velocity, but below-average whiff and chase rates, suggesting contact is frequent even if not explosive.
But Fuentes is the larger risk. Even though his Triple-A numbers show real potential, he hasn't pitched into the fifth inning in any of his first three starts and is still trying to locate and control the zone consistently. This A’s lineup — as inconsistent as it is — has been quietly productive lately, logging a 106 wRC+ against right-handed pitching over the last 10 days. Oakland has proven more comfortable hitting at home, too, where they're tending to string together more competitive at-bats. Let’s fade the flatter team that stands as shaky favorites.
Pick: Athletics (+104 at FanDuel)
