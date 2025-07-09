Braves vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 9
The Braves are even more erratic than I had thought. Our handicap of the series opener between them and the Athletics favored the latter, and it resulted in a 10-1 derby.
That included Nick Kurtz crushing a grand slam and Lawrence Butler going deep twice. Atlanta's skid continues, now dropping their fifth game in a row and seventh in their last eight contests.
Bryce Elder (2-6, 5.92 ERA) steps in for the Braves, having been rocked in his recent outings, surrendering 22 earned runs on 33 hits over just 15.2 innings across his last four starts.
Mitch Spence (2-4, 4.06 ERA) hasn’t been sharp either, giving up 10 earned runs and 18 hits over 14.2 innings in his last three appearances.
Here are our picks for the game on Wednesday.
Braves vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (-116)
- Athletics +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline
- Braves (-116)
- Athletics (-102)
Total
- Over 10.5 (-114)
- Under 10.5 (-106)
Braves vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Bryce Elder (2-6, 5.92 ERA)
- Athletics: Mitch Spence (2-4, 4.06 ERA)
Braves vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
- Time: Sutter Health Park
- Venue: 10:05 p.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, FDSN South
- Braves Record: 39-51
- Athletics Record: 38-55
Braves vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Lawrence Butler Home Run (+420 at FanDuel)
Butler has emerged as a key offensive force for Oakland, slashing .253/.322/.430 with 13 homers so far. He’s shown strong production at home in the home run-bound Sutter Health Park, batting .268 with six of those home runs in just 164 plate appearances. Butler already made a statement Tuesday with two homers that included a grand slam. He’s been steady in contributing to the A’s hot summer start, contributing 11 hits, two home runs, and nine RBI in his last 30 games. Elder has yielded a .274 batting average to opponents and has had major issues with lefty power bats.
Braves vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
It’s merely a pick’em, so I’m taking the team that showed offensive competency in the opener. Elder has been getting pummeled in his last four starts, yielding 22 earned runs on 33 hits over just 15.2 innings. Spence is far from reliable, but this A’s lineup is quietly dangerous; it has the fourth-highest slug clip in baseball since July began (.537). Atlanta’s offense lacks its usual pop, having dropped five straight and managing just a single run Tuesday. Despite the bullpen edge for the Braves, their batters are simply just underwhelming across the board, pointing to limited support, whether their relief is helping or not.
Pick: Athletics (-102 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.