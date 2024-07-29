Braves vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 29
Two teams in the thick of the playoff picture face off in Milwaukee on Monday night as Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Brew Crew keeps finding ways to win despite dealing with several key injuries, opening up a six-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.
Meanwhile, the Braves find themselves in a wild card spot but with just a 1.5-game cushion on the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sit just half a game out of the third and final spot in the National League.
Every game matters for the Braves, who are without superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. for the rest of the season.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Braves vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Braves: -1.5 (+164)
- Brewers +1.5 (-198)
Moneyline
- Braves: -105
- Brewers: -115
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Braves vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes (0-0, 2.70 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.60 ERA)
Braves vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 29
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast
- Braves record: 56-48
- Brewers record: 60-45
Braves vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Marcell Ozuna: With Acuna done for the season, Ozuna has picked up the slack, hitting .306 with 30 homers and 82 runs batted in across 104 games. He’ll have to carry a major load going forward with Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies also both out of the lineup for Atlanta.
Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea: Rea has worked out of the bullpen and in the rotation for the Brewers, leading them to a 14-6 record in his 20 appearances. On the surface, he’s having a solid season (9-3, 3.60 ERA), but Rea’s advanced numbers are a little concerning. He’s in just the 26th percentile in hard hit percentage and the eighth percentile in opponent expected batting average (.279) in 2024.
Braves vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Atlanta is going with a bullpen game on Monday by starting Grant Holmes, and that is a welcome sign for the Braves and their fans.
The Braves have one of the best bullpens in baseball, ranking second in the league in ERA at 2.90.
This game is set as a pick’em, which could come as a surprise based on Rea’s record, but it shouldn’t when you dive into his peripheral numbers.
Rea has an expected ERA of 4.88 this season, well above his actual ERA of 3.60, and he struggles to generate a lot of swings and misses, ranking in the eighth percentile in whiff percentage and 11th percentile in chase rate.
Atlanta’s offense is ravaged by injuries, but I think it can tee off on Rea, who comes into this matchup with a 1.20 WHIP.
If Holmes can get Atlanta off to a good start, I trust the rest of this bullpen to shut things down tonight.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.