Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 8 (Trust Chris Sale)
Both the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks have won back-to-back matchups entering their series on Monday night, and it should be a fun one.
Arizona is back to .500 on the season, but it is still in third place in the NL West a season after it went to the World Series.
Meanwhile, the Braves have done their best without star Ronald Acuna Jr., sitting eight games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.
Atlanta comes into this game as a massive favorite, mainly because Chris Sale is on the bump. Can he turn in a sixth straight dominant start for Atlanta?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Monday’s late-night contest.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (-115)
- D-Backs +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Braves: -185
- D-Backs: +154
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Chris Sale (11-3, 2.71 ERA)
- Arizona: Yilber Diaz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Braves vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 8
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports South, MLB Extra Innings
- Braves record: 49-39
- Diamondbacks record: 45-45
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Chris Sale: The lefty has been dominant for the Braves this season, posting a 2.71 ERA, 2.26 FIP. He’s allowed two or fewer runs in five consecutive starts, and the Braves are 11-5 straight up when he’s on the mound. It’s been a fascinating bounce back for Sale after years of injury issues.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte: Will Ketel Marte return to the lineup on Monday? The Diamondbacks star has missed back-to-back games with a back injury. Overall this season, Marte is hitting .284 with 17 homers and 51 runs batted in to lead the D-Backs. They could really use him in the lineup against a tough arm like Sale.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Simply put, the Braves have thrived when Sale is on the mound this season, going 11-5 straight up, and it’s been even better over his last five outings.
Sale has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of those starts, which should give the Braves a chance to build a lead against Yilber Diaz, who is making his Major League debut in this one.
Diaz posted a 3.27 ERA across four starts in AAA this season, a sign that he’s ready for the bigs. Still, this is a big adjustment to get your first start against an Atlanta team that is in the top half of the league in several offensive categories.
I also wouldn’t be shocked to see the D-Backs bullpen have to work a lot in this game, which has not been a good thing in 2024. Arizona has a 4.44 bullpen ERA this season, good for 25th in the league.
With Sale on the mound for Atlanta, there are just too many things pointing to a Braves victory.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-185)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.