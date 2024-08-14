Braves vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 14
The Atlanta Braves have bounced back from a rough stretch to begin August and have already secured a split in their four-game set with the San Francisco Giants this week.
Atlanta will turn to Grant Holmes, who began the season as a bullpen piece, to take a commanding 3-0 series lead before finishing things up on Thursday in San Fran.
Meanwhile, the Giants are back to .500 on the season and losing ground in their race for a wild card spot in the National League. Can former Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray get them back on track?
Here’s how I’m betting on this game with a full breakdown the latest odds, players to watch and more.
Braves vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-205)
- Giants -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Braves: +110
- Giants: -130
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Braves vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes (0-0, 3.79 ERA)
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.79 ERA)
Braves vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports South, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Braves record: 63-56
- Giants record: 61-61
Braves vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Austin Riley: After having three straight seasons where he finished in the top seven in NL MVP voting, Riley has taken a little step back in the 2024 season, hitting .263 with just 18 homers and 55 runs batted in. He did have a two-hit game on Tuesday, and the Braves need more of that with Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season.
San Francisco Giants
Robbie Ray: Ray is making just his fifth start of the season after returning from injury, and he hasn’t been extremely sharp, walking nine betters over his first four outings. While his ERA sits at 3.98, Ray has a Fielding Independent Pitching of 5.24.
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Holmes has not pitched well in either of his last two starts for the Braves, but they may not need him to be lights out to win this game.
San Francisco has struggled at the dish in this series, scoring just three total runs, and if Holmes can just give the Braves a couple frames, they can then turn things over to their elite bullpen (3.32 ERA) that has the best ERA in the league.
As for the Giants, I have a hard time trusting Ray even though they’re 3-1 in his starts in 2024.
The lefty has walked nine batters in just four starts, and he’s allowed 24 total base runners and five homers in just 20.1 innings of work.
While Ray shakes the rust off after a lengthy absence, I think we should be taking the value on the underdog.
Atlanta ranks in the top 10 in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and has a much better bullpen than the Giants (4.10 ERA).
Let’s root for an upset in the final game of the night in MLB.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.