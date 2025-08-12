Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
The Atlanta Braves will face the New York Mets on different terms than in their previous meetings after having taken four of five from Miami while New York has been swept in back-to-back series.
Still, Atlanta is 12 games back in the Wild Card race, while the Mets are clinging to the final playoff spot by just 1 ½ games.
Tuesday features Spencer Strider (5-9, 4.04 ERA) for the Braves, who has struggled in recent outings with a 6.14 ERA over his last three starts, and Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.46 ERA) for the Mets, who has been steady enough, allowing two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-170)
- Mets -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Braves (+118)
- Mets (-138)
Total
- Over 8 (-115)
- Under 8 (-105)
Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Spencer Strider (5-9, 4.04 ERA)
- Mets: Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.46 ERA)
Braves vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
- Time: 7:10 P.M. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY , FDSN South
- Braves Record: 51-67
- Mets Record: 63-55
Braves vs. Mets Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120 at FanDuel)
Steve Cohen has spoken and the Mets stalwart bat is left to answer the bell. Alonso owns a team-best .511 slugging percentage this year. He’s also hit safely in back-to-back games and has eight extra-base hits in his last 15 contests.
Strider's 4.97 ERA against the Mets is paired with a tendency to allow hard contact when he’s missing his spots, as seen in his last outing against Milwaukee when he gave up three extra-base hits. Alonso’s power plays especially well at Citi Field, where he’s slugged .526 this season.
The Braves’ bullpen, which has a 4.40 ERA in road games, only enhances his shot at late-game damage if Strider exits early.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Even though they can’t buy a win in August, New York has still been a better team at Citi Field this season at 38-21. Holmes has been reliable in keeping the Mets in games, posting a 3.29 ERA over his last three starts, while Strider has been hittable, surrendering 11 hits in less than five innings his last time out.
The pitching matchup tilts toward the Mets in both current form and bullpen support, as the Braves’ staff owns a much higher season ERA and WHIP. But honestly, let’s forget the numbers for this one — this is about a well-rounded Mets team with playoff urgency facing a Braves club already buried in the standings at home.
Pick: Mets (-138 at FanDuel)
