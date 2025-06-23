Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 23
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves just wrapped up a three-game series last week, but now the two teams are set to face each other in a four-game series to start this week, this time with it set to take place in New York.
The Braves swept the Mets in Atlanta, winning the games by a combined score of 17-5. Can the Mets, who have struggled mightily lately, bounce back against their division rivals? Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+122)
- Mets +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Braves -136
- Mets +116
Total
- Over 8.5 (-120)
- Under 8.5 (-102)
Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach, RHP (5-4, 3.26 ERA)
- New York: Paul Blackburn, RHP (0-1, 6.92 ERA)
Braves vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 23
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): WPIX, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Braves Record: 35-41
- Mets Record: 46-32
Braves vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Blackburn OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-145) via Caesars
Paul Blackburn will face the Braves for a second straight start on Monday night, and in his last outing against them, he walked two batters across 3.2 innings pitched. The Braves have now drawn a walk on 9.6% of their plate appearances over the last 30 days, the fourth-highest mark in the Majors during that stretch. Let's bet the Mets' starter to allow at least two walks again tonight.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this NL East showdown. I have some concerns surrounding both pitchers in this game. Paul Blackburn has struggled in three straight appearances, including allowing four runs in 3.2 innings pitched against this Braves lineup last week. Spencer Schwellenbach has also struggled a bit of late, allowing nine combined earned runs over his last 22 innings pitched. The Mets were able to get four earned runs against him last week.
The Mets, despite their recent record, are still ranked fourth in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days. They've still been able to produce offensively, but it's been their pitching that has let them down.
I think we're in for a high-scoring affair tonight.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-120) via FanDuel
