Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Sunday, July 28
The New York Mets hold a 2-1 advantage against the Atlanta Braves ahead of today's finale of their four-game series.
The Mets have done a fantastic job of getting back in the mix for a wild-card spot after a horrific start to their season. They now hold on to the final spot by a slim 0.5 margin over the Arizona Diamondbacks, meaning continuing to win is essential for their playoff hopes.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this afternoon's series finale.
Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Braves -1.5 (+164)
- Mets +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline:
- Braves +100
- Mets -118
Total:
- 8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)
Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Reynaldo Lopez (7-4, 2.12 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson (5-0, 3.14 ERA)
Braves vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 28
- Time: 1:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): WPIX, Bally Sports Southeast
- Braves record: 55-48
- Mets record: 55-49
Braves vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Reynaldo Lopez: The Braves starting pitcher has a stellar ERA this season of 2.12 this season, but we have seen some regression from him lately. He has allowed seven combined earned runs in his last two starts. The Braves pitching has kept them in the playoff race this season so they need Lopez to return to form in a hurry.
New York Mets
Jose Iglesias: The Mets' infielder has been red-hot of late. Dating back to the start of June, he's batting .359 while racking up 17 RBIs. He's played a huge role in the Mets' recent success.
Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
My favorite total bet of the day is in today's Braves vs. Mets game. I broke down why I like the OVER in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
"You may think the UNDER is the play based on today's pitching matchup between Reynaldo Lopez (2.12 ERA) and David Peterson (3.14 ERA), but I'm going to zig while everyone else zags.
"Lopez's ERA is better than it should be based on his 3.17 FIP (Field Independent Pitching) along with his 1.19 WHIP. We could see some regression coming and it may have already begun. He has allowed 18 combined hits and seven combined earned runs in his last two starts. He has a tough matchup today in the Mets' offense which ranks third in OPS (.808) dating back to June 1.
"There's no doubt the Braves' offense has been struggling of late, ranking 24th in OPS at .688 dating back to June 1, but their struggles have largely come against right-handed pitchers. Against lefties in the same time frame, they have an OPS of .771. The fact they're facing a lefty in David Peterson today should bode well for them.
"I'm going to bet the OVER in this NL East showdown."
Pick: OVER 8 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.