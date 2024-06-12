Braves vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, June 12
The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles are two teams with playoff expectations this season, but they have young pitchers on the mound on Wednesday.
There are only three total Major League games of experience between the two starters – Cade Povich (BAL) and Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) – heading into Wednesday.
That could lead to a big offensive game, and oddsmakers have set the O’s as slight favorites at home.
Let’s break down the latest odds, probable pitchers, hitters to watch, and of course, a best bet, for Wednesday night’s action.
Braves vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-185)
- Orioles -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Braves: +110
- Orioles: -130
Total
- 9 (Over +102/Under -122)
Braves vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 8.38 ERA)
- Baltimore: Cade Povich (0-1, 10.13 ERA)
Braves vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 12
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports South, MASN
- Braves record: 35-29
- Orioles record: 44-22
Braves vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Marcell Ozuna: With Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season, Marcell Ozuna is the best offensive player – right now – on the Braves. The designated hitter has hit .316 on the season with 18 homers and 55 runs batted in through 64 games.
Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman: An All-Star, Adley Rutschman is one of the best catchers in baseball, hitting .301 with 13 homers and 49 runs batted in this season. Since both of the starters in this game are young and have struggled, I expect Rutchsman and the O’s offense to thrive in this game.
Braves vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
I’m leaning with the OVER in this matchup as both of these offenses rank in the top 12 in the league in OPS this season and the O’s are also in the top 10 in the league in runs scored.
Cade Povich made his MLB debut on June 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, struggling across 5.1 innings. He allowed five hits, six runs, and four walks in what ended up being an Orioles loss.
Things haven’t been much better for Spencer Schwellenbach in two starts, as he’s given up 12 hits, nine earned runs, and 9.2 innings with the Braves going 0-2 in his outings.
Since I don’t trust either pitcher, why not bet the OVER?
Baltimore is third in the league when it comes to hitting the OVER (34-25-7 this season), but the Braves have the second-lowest OVER record in baseball.
Still, I don’t think either starter keeps this game low-scoring early, which means both bullpens could be taxed. I’ll trust the offenses on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 9 (+102)
