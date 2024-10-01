Braves vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NL Wild Card Game 1
The Atlanta Braves made the playoffs after taking the second game of their doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday, and now they’ll hit the road to play the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card.
The Braves may be in trouble, as ace Chris Sale – one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season – is unlikely to pitch in this series due to back spasms.
That has thrown Atlanta’s rotation in flux. The team has yet to announce a starter for this game, and it's led to the Padres being set as sizable favorite at home.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Game 1 of this series.
Braves vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-166)
- Padres -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Braves: +142
- Padres: -170
Total
- 7 (Over -108/Under -112)
Braves vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: TBD
- San Diego: Michael King (13-9, 2.95 ERA)
Braves vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 1
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Tied 0-0
Braves vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
The Braves Bullpen: Atlanta’s bullpen blew a lead against the New York Mets on Monday in Game 1, and now it may be relied on heavily with Sale expected to miss this series. Can Atlanta overcome that with the rotation in flux? It’s going to come down to the pen stepping up, and Atlanta finished the regular season with the third-best bullpen ERA (3.32) in MLB.
San Diego Padres
Michael King: Acquired from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto trade this past offseason, King turned in a great season for the Padres, going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA. He did not make a start against the Braves this season, but he comes into this outing in a good spot, posting a 2.07 ERA across 13 starts since July 1.
Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Can we trust the Braves without them knowing what their rotation will be?
I’m not willing to do so after Atlanta had to play two games on Monday just to get into the playoffs, squandering a 7-6 lead to the New York Mets to lose Game 1 of their doubleheader.
Now, the Braves have to take on a San Diego team that nearly won the NL West and has one of the best pitchers – Michael King – over the last three months on the mound in Game 1.
The Padres are 19-13 when King is on the mound, including 8-5 over his last 13 starts.
I think they’ll pull off the win in Game 1.
Pick: Padres Moneyline (-170)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.