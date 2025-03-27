Braves vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day
The 2025 MLB season is about to begin with a jam-packed Opening Day slate.
One of the first games that we're going to be able to bet on is a National League showdown between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres. The Braves are hoping to be the biggest competitor for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL, while the Padres will hope to give the Dodgers a run for their money in the NL West.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game.
Braves vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+152)
- Padres +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Braves -122
- Padres +104
Total
- 6.5 (Over -124/Under +102)
Braves vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Game Time: 4:10 PM EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): Gray Media
- Braves Record: 0-0
- Padres Record: 0-0
Braves vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Chris Sale, LHP
- Michael King, RHP
Braves vs. Padres Best Prop Bets
Braves Prop Bet
- Chris Sale UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120) via FanDuel
The Padres don't have the exact same lineup, but it's worth noting how good the Padres were at not striking out. They led the Majors in strikeout percentage last year, striking out on just 17.7% of their plate appearances, 1.6% lower than any other team. Chris Sale, in two starts against the Padres last year, recorded just 13 strikeouts in 12.0 innings last season.
Padres Prop Bet
- Fernando Tatis Jr. Home Run (+500) via DraftKings
One of my favorite things to do on Opening Day is to bet the best player on each team to hit a home run. My choice for the Padres is Fernando Tatis Jr., who hit 21 home runs in 102 games last season. Let's see if he can start his 2025 season on a high note.
Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Sale dominated the Padres in his two starts against them last season, holding them to just one earned run in 12.0 innings pitched. After a strong Spring Training, Sale looks poised for yet another impressive season.
Meanwhile, Michael King seems to be nearing the peak in his pitching career after three straight seasons posting a sub-3.00 ERA. He has earned the starting role for the Padres on Opening Day and until I see how the new lineups perform for each team, I'm inclined to trust the pitchers.
It's a low total, but give me the UNDER on Opening Day.
Pick: UNDER 6.5 (+102) via FanDuel
