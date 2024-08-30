SI

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Friday, Aug. 30

Aug 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) is congratulated by third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo (89) as he runs the base after hitting his second home run of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If the Atlanta Braves want to get back in the hunt for the NL East title, they need to win their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Losing the series-opener on Thursday night, allowing the Phillies to storm back from a 4-0 deficit, wasn't a good start for the Braves' divisional dreams. Can they bounce back in the second game of the four-game set on Friday night?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line:

  • Braves +1.5 (-184)
  • Phillies -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline:

  • Braves +118
  • Phillies -138

Total:

  • OVER 8 (-105)
  • UNDER 8 (-115)

Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

  • Atlanta: Reynaldo Lopez (7-4, 2.02 ERA)
  • Ranger Suarez (11-5, 2.82 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, August 30
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Citizens Bank Park
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Spots Southeast, NBCSP
  • Braves record: 73-61
  • Phillies record: 79-55

Braves vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch

Atlanta Braves

Reynaldo Lopez: It's a real shame that Reynaldo Lopez isn't even in the Cy Young conversation, despite posting a 2.02 ERA this season. His 2.99 FIP may be a sign that he's due for at least a little bit of regression, but there's no doubt that he's an scary pitcher to face.

Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber: The Phillies would benefit from Kyle Schwarber returning to his early-season form. He had a batting average of .249 in the first half of the season, but that has decreased to .226 in the second half. They need him to find his swing before the postseason.

Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

You may be tempted to bet the Phillies with Ranger Suarez (2.82 ERA) on the mound, but he has struggled against the Braves this season. He has a 7.20 ERA in two starts spanning 10.0 innings against them this season.

A big reason for that is the Braves' OPS this season improves from .707 against right-handed pitchers to .764 against left-handed pitchers. That's enough for me to back the Braves as underdogs tonight.

Pick: Braves +118

