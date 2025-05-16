Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, May 16
The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox are set to face each other in a three-game interleague series this weekend with the first matchup set to take place on Friday night.
Both teams are hovering around .500, desperate to get back in the hunt of their division lead. The team that comes out of this series a winner will take a step closer to achieving that goal.
Let's look at the odds and my best bets for the series-opener.
Braves vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-215)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline
- Braves +102
- Red Sox -120
Total
- 8 (Over -110/Under -110)
Braves vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, NESN, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Braves Record: 22-22
Red Sox Record: 22-23
Braves vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Chris Sale, LHP (1-3, 3.97 ERA)
- Boston: Garrett Crochet, LHP (4-2, 1.93 ERA)
Braves vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet
- Marcell Ozuna UNDER 0.5 Hits (+150) via DraftKings
Marcell Ozuna has struggled against lefties this season. His batting average drops from .283 against right-handed pitchers to .208 against left-handed pitchers. With him facing a lefty start on Friday night in Garrett Crochet, I'm going to bet the plus money that he fails to record a hit.
Braves vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Red Sox to win at home:
The Atlanta Braves have fought back after their horrific start to the season, but I still have some concerns about their play when facing left-handed pitchers. Their OPS drops from .717 to .611 when facing lefty arms and now they have to face one of the best left-handed pitchers so far this season in Garrett Crochet, who has a 1.93 ERA on the season.
The Braves will also be rolling with a left-handed starter in Chris Sale, whose struggles continue in 2025 after winning the Cy Young last season. He'll face a Red Sox offense that's seventh in the Majors in OPS against lefties this season at .772.
In a battle of lefties, the offensive advantage goes to the Red Sox. That's enough for me to bet them at home in this one.
Pick: Red Sox -120
