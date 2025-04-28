SI

Braves vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28

Iain MacMillan

Bet the OVER on Bryce Elder's strikeout total against the Rockies on Monday night.
Bet the OVER on Bryce Elder's strikeout total against the Rockies on Monday night. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Braves stumbled out of the gates to start the season and are desperately trying to fight back to .500. A series win against the Diamondbacks over the weekend got them back on the right track, and now they thankfully have a three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies have won just four games all season and enter tonight's series opener on a six-game losing streak.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line

  • Braves -1.5 (-115)
  • Rockies +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Braves -175
  • Rockies

Total

  • 10 (Over -112/Under -108)

Braves vs. Rockies How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, April 28
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM EST
  • Venue: Coors Field
  • How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, Rockies.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
  • Braves Record: 12-15
  • Rockies Record: 4-23

Braves vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

  • Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (0-1, 5.57 ERA)
  • Colorado: Ryan Feltner, RHP (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Best Prop Bet

One of the best bets this baseball season continues to be betting the OVER on strikeouts for whichever pitcher is facing the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies have a strikeout percentage of 28.7%, which is 1.6% higher than any other team in the Majors. Bryce Elder hasn't reached five strikeouts in a start yet this season, but his 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season prove he can get it done.

Braves vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

The Braves' offense has officially woken up. We can no longer treat them like the same team that was abysmal to start the year. Over the past 14 days, the Braves have batted .258 while ranking sixth in OPS at .785. The Rockies, in that time frame, have a batting average of .206 and rank 24th in OPS.

Elder getting the start tonight could cause some concern for Braves bettors, but I have faith he can turn things around enough against one of the worst lineups in baseball.

I'll ride the hot team and back the Braves to win and cover the 1.5-point run line.

Pick: Braves -1.5 (-115) via DraftKings

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

