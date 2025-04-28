Braves vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
The Atlanta Braves stumbled out of the gates to start the season and are desperately trying to fight back to .500. A series win against the Diamondbacks over the weekend got them back on the right track, and now they thankfully have a three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies have won just four games all season and enter tonight's series opener on a six-game losing streak.
Braves vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (-115)
- Rockies +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Braves -175
- Rockies
Total
- 10 (Over -112/Under -108)
Braves vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Game Time: 8:40 PM EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, Rockies.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Braves Record: 12-15
- Rockies Record: 4-23
Braves vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (0-1, 5.57 ERA)
- Colorado: Ryan Feltner, RHP (0-1, 3.86 ERA)
Braves vs. Rockies Best Prop Bet
- Bryce Elder OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-133) via FanDuel
One of the best bets this baseball season continues to be betting the OVER on strikeouts for whichever pitcher is facing the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies have a strikeout percentage of 28.7%, which is 1.6% higher than any other team in the Majors. Bryce Elder hasn't reached five strikeouts in a start yet this season, but his 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season prove he can get it done.
Braves vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
The Braves' offense has officially woken up. We can no longer treat them like the same team that was abysmal to start the year. Over the past 14 days, the Braves have batted .258 while ranking sixth in OPS at .785. The Rockies, in that time frame, have a batting average of .206 and rank 24th in OPS.
Elder getting the start tonight could cause some concern for Braves bettors, but I have faith he can turn things around enough against one of the worst lineups in baseball.
I'll ride the hot team and back the Braves to win and cover the 1.5-point run line.
Pick: Braves -1.5 (-115) via DraftKings
