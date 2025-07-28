Braves vs. Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
Rich Hill (0-1, 1.80 ERA) will take his remarkable season at age 45 to a home date against the struggling Atlanta Braves on Monday.
He made his Royals debut last Tuesday, taking the loss in a 6-0 shutout against the Chicago Cubs. Over five innings, he allowed three runs — only one of them earned — on six hits and two walks.
Hill will oppose Spencer Strider (4-8, 3.72 ERA), who took a tough loss against San Francisco in his last start after allowing three earned runs in five innings.
Let’s look at how the two stack up for betting angles.
Braves vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (-108)
- Royals +1.5 (-111)
Moneyline
- Braves (-172)
- Royals (+144)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-112)
- Under 9.5 (-108)
Braves vs. Royals Probable Pitchers
- Braves: Spencer Strider (4-8, 3.72 ERA)
- Royals: Rich Hill (0-1, 1.80 ERA)
Braves vs. Royals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN South, FDSN Kansas City
- Braves Record: 44-60
- Royals Record: 52-54
Braves vs. Royals Prop Bet
- Maikel Garcia Over 1.5 Bases (+110 at FanDuel)
Garcia is hitting .296 with a .468 slugging percentage, ranking in the top 10 in batting average across MLB qualifiers. He’s also posted a .352 OBP and has quietly become one of the Royals’ most productive bats and enters this matchup with power upside against a pitcher who hasn’t faced the Royals yet. Garcia has six hits in his last four games with two of those going for triples, so let’s bet on the rhythm to continue Monday.
Braves vs. Royals Prediction and Pick
With having won five of their last seven, Kansas City has all the momentum against an Atlanta team that has lost five straight. For what Hill’s debut Royals performance was worth, he did an excellent job limiting hard contact and inducing ground balls.
The Royals' offense has been more consistent lately, while Atlanta’s core bats — like Albies and Riley — have been mired in prolonged slumps. Kansas City also has the home-field edge as underdogs and has shown they can manufacture runs in low-scoring affairs. Strider can’t keep hitters off the bases and his 3.95 xERA suggests he is due for vulnerability with high exit velocity on his Statcast.
Pick: Royals (+144 at FanDuel)
