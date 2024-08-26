Braves vs. Twins Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 26
Two teams in the postseason race meet in interleague play at the end of August.
The Atlanta Braves have navigated injuries all season along its roster, but have maintained the final spot in the NL Wild Card. Can the team hold up on the road against a potent Twins offense with a capable arm in Bailey Ober on the mound?
here's our full betting preview for Monday's series opener from Minnesota.
Braves vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves: -1.5 (+164)
- Twins: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline
- Braves: +102
- Twins: -120
Total: 8 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Braves vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 26th
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, Bally Sports South
- Braves Record: 70-60
- Twins Record: 72-58
Braves vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta Braves: Max Fried (7-7, 3.57 ERA)
- Minnesota Twins: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54 ERA)
Braves vs. Twins Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Matt Olson: With Marcel Ozuna’s availability in question after exiting early on Sunday, Olson is likely going to be counted on to produce even more for the Braves. The first baseman has struggled a ton in 2024, but is he starting to break out? He went yard in Sunday’s loss and has driven in a run in three of the last four games.
Minnesota Twins
Royce Lewis: While Lewis has slowed up from his torrid pace, we are starting to see him stay healthy and still hit at a big-time level, posting an OPS of .800 in July with four home runs and 18 runs batted in.
Braves vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
I can’t trust Max Fried in what should be a hitter’s environment in Minnesota on Monday night.
With temperatures north of 90 degrees, the ball should be flying for a Twins lineup that can feast on Fried’s diminished strikeout pitch, down to a career-low 22%. Minnesota is a top 10 hitting lineup against left-handed pitchers, and with the ball in play constantly I’m going to bank on the home team to win in a near pick ‘em matchup.
PICK: Twins ML (-120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.