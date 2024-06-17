Brewers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 17
Heading in this week, the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 6.5-game lead in the NL Central and are just 5.0 games back from the top spot in the National League. They have a strong chance to improve their standing when they take on the lowly Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set.
The Angels are just 28-43 on the year with little-to-no hope of getting back in the mix.
The opening game of the series will serve as Monday night's MLB finale with the opening pitch set for 9:39 p.m et. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on the game.
Brewers vs. Angels Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line:
- Brewers -1.5 (+142)
- Angels +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline:
- Brewers -112
- Angels -104
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Brewers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.48 ERA)
Brewers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 17
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports, MLB Network
- Brewers record: 42-29
- Angels record: 28-43
Brewers vs. Angels Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Carlos Rodriguez: The Brewers' starting pitcher will be making his second appearance in the Majors. his first one didn't go as planned as he gave up seven hits, one walk, and two earned runs in 3.2 innings. He had a 5.17 ERA in 12 games in AAA this season so we'll see if he can find some kind of form against the Angels tonight.
Los Angeles Angels
Luis Rengifo: Luis Rengifo has been one of the Angels' best player of late, batting .308 over his last 26 games. If there's any batter that can take advantage of the Brewers' starting pitcher giving up plenty of hits, it's Rengifo. Expect him to play a role in tonight's outcome.
Brewers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
After starting the season with some of the hottest bats in the Majors, the Brewers' offense has cooled off in a big way of late. Over the last 30 days, they ranked 23rd in OPS, which happens to be below the Angels who come in at 21st in that stretch.
Now, they're going back to their rookie for a second start in his career which doesn't bode well for their chances tonight. He gave up seven hits in 3.2 innings his first time out and a 5.17 ERA in 12 games in AAA doesn't give me confidence that he's going to turn things around.
The Angels have the clear advantage when it comes to the starting pitchers. Jose Soriano has a strong 3.48 ERA through his first 72.1 innings pitched this season.
So, with the Angels having the better starter and the stronger bats of late, I'll back them as slight home underdogs in tonight's finale.
Pick: Angels -104
