SI

Brewers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 17

Odds, key players, starting pitchers, and best bet prediction for Monday's MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels.

Iain MacMillan

Jun 16, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third base Luis Rengifo (2) celebrates with catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third base Luis Rengifo (2) celebrates with catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Heading in this week, the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 6.5-game lead in the NL Central and are just 5.0 games back from the top spot in the National League. They have a strong chance to improve their standing when they take on the lowly Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set.

The Angels are just 28-43 on the year with little-to-no hope of getting back in the mix.

The opening game of the series will serve as Monday night's MLB finale with the opening pitch set for 9:39 p.m et. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on the game.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Brewers vs. Angels Odds, Spread, and Total

Run Line:

  • Brewers -1.5 (+142)
  • Angels +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline:

  • Brewers -112
  • Angels -104

Total:

  • 8.5 (Over -120/Under -102)

Brewers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

  • Milwaukee: Carlos Rodriguez (0-1, 4.91 ERA)
  • Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (4-5, 3.48 ERA)

Brewers vs. Angels How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, June 17
  • Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Angel Stadium
  • How to watch (TV): Bally Sports, MLB Network
  • Brewers record: 42-29
  • Angels record: 28-43

Brewers vs. Angels Key Players to Watch

Milwaukee Brewers

Carlos Rodriguez: The Brewers' starting pitcher will be making his second appearance in the Majors. his first one didn't go as planned as he gave up seven hits, one walk, and two earned runs in 3.2 innings. He had a 5.17 ERA in 12 games in AAA this season so we'll see if he can find some kind of form against the Angels tonight.

Los Angeles Angels

Luis Rengifo: Luis Rengifo has been one of the Angels' best player of late, batting .308 over his last 26 games. If there's any batter that can take advantage of the Brewers' starting pitcher giving up plenty of hits, it's Rengifo. Expect him to play a role in tonight's outcome.

Brewers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

After starting the season with some of the hottest bats in the Majors, the Brewers' offense has cooled off in a big way of late. Over the last 30 days, they ranked 23rd in OPS, which happens to be below the Angels who come in at 21st in that stretch.

Now, they're going back to their rookie for a second start in his career which doesn't bode well for their chances tonight. He gave up seven hits in 3.2 innings his first time out and a 5.17 ERA in 12 games in AAA doesn't give me confidence that he's going to turn things around.

The Angels have the clear advantage when it comes to the starting pitchers. Jose Soriano has a strong 3.48 ERA through his first 72.1 innings pitched this season.

So, with the Angels having the better starter and the stronger bats of late, I'll back them as slight home underdogs in tonight's finale.

Pick: Angels -104

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting