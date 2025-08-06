Brewers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball, and now they have a chance to be the first team to reach 70 wins tonight when they go for the series sweep against the Atlanta Braves.
Anything the Braves do from here on out is too little too late. What was looked at as a season full of hope has been a disaster for the Braves. Nothing has gone right for them, and they're now 47-65 on the season.
Can they avoid the sweep tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Brewers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-184)
- Braves -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Brewers +116
- Braves -136
Total
- Over 7.5 (-124)
- Under 7.5 (+102)
Brewers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Jose Quintana, LHP (8-4, 3.50 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider, RHP (5-8, 3.71 ERA)
Brewers vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 6
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Network South, FS1, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Brewers Record: 69-44
- Braves Record: 47-65
Brewers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Spencer Strider UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120) via FanDuel
The Brewers have struck out on just 19.1% of plate appearances since the All-Star Break, the fifth-lowest rate amongst all teams in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Spencer Strider, who has struck out 7+ batters in just three of his last six starts. He's going to struggle to reach that number against this Brewers' lineup tonight.
Brewers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
If someone could explain why the 47-66 Braves are favored against the 69-44 Brewers tonight, I'd love to know. The two starting pitchers are a wash, with Jose Quintana (3.50 ERA) taking on Spencer Strider (3.71 ERA) of the Braves.
Offensively, the Brewers are fifth in the Majors in OPS since the All-Star Break, while the Braves come in at 16th. Atlanta has also batted just .232 against left-handed pitchers this season, and now the Braves have to take on an effective lefty in Jose Quintana.
The Brewers are an easy bet tonight as underdogs.
Pick: Brewers +116 via FanDuel
