Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLDS Game 3
The Milwaukee Brewers look to make quick work of the Chicago Cubs as the series shifts to Wrigley Field.
The Cubs took early leads in Game 1 and 2 thanks to home runs, but the Brewers quickly answered back in both contests. Milwaukee has outscored Chicago 16-6 through two games.
Can the Brewers complete the sweep on Wednesday afternoon?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+180)
- Cubs +1.5 (-223)
Moneyline
- Brewers +101
- Cubs -123
Total
- 7 (Over +101/Under -123)
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Quinn Priester (13-3, 3.32 ERA)
- Cubs: Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA)
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 8
- Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Brewers record: 97-65 (2-0)
- Cubs record: 92-70 (3-3)
Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-124)
The Milwaukee Brewers weren’t sure if they’d have their leadoff slugger for Game 2 of the NLDS due to a hamstring injury, but Jackson Chourio played and showed up in a big way. The outfielder went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run to help the Brewers to a 2-0 series lead.
Chourio went 3 for 3 in Game 1 with three RBI as well, so he’s swinging a hot back.
He should keep that up on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago against Jameson Taillon. He is 7 for 13 in his career against the righthander with a home run, two doubles, and four RBI.
Going on the road should also help Chourio. He hit just .233 with a .707 OPS at home, which skyrocketed to .304 with a .831 OPS on the road.
Whether it’s a pair of hits, a hit and a run or rbi, or all of the above, Chourio will get it done on Wednesday at Wrigley.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I don’t understand why the Brewers are underdogs in this situation. Sure, they’re going on the road and the Cubs are desperate, but Milwaukee went 45-36 on the road this season and looks unstoppable right now.
The Brewers were able to save righthander Quinn Priester for Game 3. He was stellar in his first season in Milwaukee with a 3.32 ERA, which was lowered to 2.91 on the road. Priester allowed 3 ER in 10 IP across two starts against the Cubs, both victories for Milwaukee.
On the other side, we have Jameson Taillon. He had a solid year as well, but he had a short leash in the Wild Card round and could see the same thing against this Brewers team. Milwaukee tagged him for 7 ER in 10 IP in his two starts against the Brew Crew this season.
The Cubs might be able to stay alive and force a Game 4, but I just don’t see it. I’ll easily take Milwaukee as the underdog here.
Pick: Brewers (+101)
