Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The top of the NL Central will clash for their second series this season as the Cubs hold a 5 ½-game lead over the Brewers.
Chicago took the first set in early May and outscored the Brewers 16-6. Both teams into this series with wins in four-game series.
We have Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA) on the hill for Chicago. He worked five innings in his last start against the Braves, allowing five earned runs on seven hits while still fanning eight, which points to his strong swing-and-miss stuff.
Ben Brown (3-5, 5.71 ERA) gave up six earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings against Philadelphia last week. However, he flashed brilliance in the two recent starts before that blunder, combining for a 1.38 ERA, 16 strikeouts, and just two walks over 13 innings.
We’ll look at how these two come together on the oddsboard for Tuesday’s meeting.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (-146)
- Cubs +1.5 (+122)
Moneyline
- Brewers (+132)
- Cubs (-156)
Total
- Over 9 (-108)
- Under 9(-112)
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA)
- Cubs: Ben Brown (3-5, 5.71 ERA)
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, FDSN Wisconsin
- Brewers Record: 39-34
- Cubs Record: 44-28
Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Pete Crow-Armstrong Home Run (+350 at FanDuel)
Crow‑Armstrong also owns strong advanced metrics, including an above-average hard-hit and barrel rate on Statcast. I see this as his power isn't just a flash in the pan and should sustain itself throughout the dog days of the summer. With Patrick’s fly-ball-heavy approach and the fact that he’s allowed only one long ball to lefties this season, these odds are stacked against him against pure sluggers like Crow-Armstrong.
Patrick’s peripheral profile, plus conditions that have moderate winds blowing outward on Tuesday, give way to trusting Crow‑Armstrong’s power at Wrigley on Tuesday.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
There’s plenty of reliability to dig up in Patrick’s profile this year: He’s limited opponents to three earned runs or fewer in all but one of his 15 outings. He’s equipped with a fastball-heavy repertoire (45% of his whole arsenal is between fastballs and sinkers), which plays right into Wrigley’s unfriendly environment for hard contact. Ben Brown is having a frustrating year on the surface level, but if you dig deeper into his advanced projections, it looks as though he’s been unlucky.
Brown is revealing a 3.38 xFIP and 4.47 xERA and what could be the culprit to his inflated marks is allowing hitters to score on high-leverage situations with a 64% strand rate. What’s more though is that Chicago is the No. 1 bullpen in baseball in the month of June, producing a 0.98 ERA. The Brewers join the Cubs in the top-10 at 2.61, so let’s lean on superior pitching to trump hitting with a line I think gives us an edge on Tuesday.
Pick: Under 9 (-112 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.