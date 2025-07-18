Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
The Brewers are surging into the second half after sweeping Washington and winning eight of their last ten, a run fueled by improved starting pitching and timely offense. Despite a postseason track record that raises questions, Milwaukee has found momentum since June and sits just one game out of first in the NL Central.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers are trying to steady themselves after a rocky 3-7 stretch, though they’ve still maintained a comfortable lead atop the NL West. Even with recent struggles, Los Angeles’s deep roster and massive payroll make them a postseason threat every night, especially if Tyler Glasnow is healthy and locked in.
Here’s the scoop on a player prop and prediction.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-125)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline
- Brewers (+158)
- Dodgers (-188)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-112)
- Under 8.5 (-108)
Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Quinn Priester (7-2, 3.55 ERA)
- Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.52 ERA)
Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, FDSN Wisconsin
- Brewers Record: 56-40
- Dodgers Record: 58-39
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prop Bet
- Jackson Chourio Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120 at FanDuel)
Chourio is getting on base, scoring runs, and driving them in as of late. He’s taken a step back from his emergent rookie season overall, but he’s one of the game’s hottest players in July with 16 hits throughout an 11-game hit streak (three of those games were against the Dodgers). He’s a dramatically better road hitter with a .303 average to his .227, so I am taking him to keep the Brewers’ seven-game mojo alive with a couple of bases on Friday.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Glasnow, though still ramping up post-injury, brings elite strikeout stuff and is unlikely to pitch deep, which shifts the game to a questionable bullpen this year. But even so, I like this staff to contend with Milwaukee coming out of the break at home. Brewers relievers have posted a 2.53 ERA over the last 10 games. Milwaukee has held opponents to two runs or fewer in five of their last seven, while the Dodgers are batting just .205 over their last 10. With the market respecting Milwaukee's ability to keep games tight and the Dodgers’ lineup sputtering, this one projects to me as more of a low-scoring duel.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
