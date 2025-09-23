Brewers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
The Milwaukee Brewers have already locked up the top seed in the NL, and the San Diego Padres have clinched a playoff spot as well.
San Diego is looking to stay alive in the NL West race as it sits 2.5 games back of Los Angeles with five games to play.
Milwaukee has dropped three of its last four games, including a 5-4 decision on Monday night in San Diego. That was the Padres’ third straight win after losing three of four themselves.
Can the Padres continue their push for the NL West crown?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Padres on Tuesday night.
Brewers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+152)
- Padres +1.5 (-187)
Moneyline
- Brewers -106
- Padres -114
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under -101)
Brewers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Bruce Zimmermann (First Start of 2025)
- Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-7, 3.94 ERA)
Brewers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 23
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNWI, SDPA
- Brewers record: 95-62
- Padres record: 86-71
Brewers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Luis Arraez OVER 0.5 Singles (-178)
San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez is a singles machine. He’s batting .286 on the season, with 143 of his 173 hits being singles.
Arraez has hit a single in 11 straight games and 17 of his last 20 overall. On the season, he’s hit a one-bagger in 62% of his games, a clip that goes up to 71% at home.
There is some worry going left-on-left against Zimmermann, but the southpaw has a 4.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in Triple-A Nashville this season, and who knows how long he’ll stay in the game.
Arraez is a great bet to keep up his singles streak on Tuesday night.
Brewers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
The Brewers may be the better team overall, but the Padres have the better pitcher on the mound and more to play for to boot.
At home this season, the Padres are 48-28 while the Brewers are a still respectable 44-35 on the road. However, Milwaukee just dropped two of three in St. Louis and lost the series opener last night as well.
The Padres are just one of a handful of teams to be over .500 (24-23) against left-handed starters this season, and given the fact that the Brewers aren’t playing for anything, Milwaukee may hold back some of its big guns out of the bullpen.
Look for San Diego to take care of business at home on Tuesday night.
Pick: Padres moneyline (-114)
