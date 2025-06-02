Brewers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 2
The Milwaukee Brewers will visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, June 2, 2025, at Great American Ball Park, aiming to extend their seven-game win streak.
On the mound for Milwaukee will be right-hander Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA). Despite a challenging start to the season, Civale has demonstrated the ability to generate soft contact, which could be advantageous against a Reds lineup that ranks among the bottom five in expected batting average (xBA) and expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA).
The Reds, meanwhile, have been struggling, losing three of their last four games. They will counter with right-hander Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA), who has had mixed results this season. Singer has allowed a considerable amount of hard contact, and the Reds' bullpen has an xFIP of 4.40, suggesting potential vulnerabilities.
Brewers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+154)
- Reds +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline
- Brewers (+102)
- Reds (-120)
Total
- Over 9 (-112)
- Under 9 (-108)
Brewers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA)
- Reds: Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA)
Brewers vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ballpark
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Ohio, FDSN Wisconsin
- Brewers Record: 32-28
- Reds Record: 29-31
Brewers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Elly De La Cruz Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110 at FanDuel)
The Reds' shortstop is coming off a deeply personal and inspired performance Sunday. That kind of powerful narrative is paired with strong recent production on paper, too: De La Cruz is 12-for-38 with four home runs and two doubles over his last 10 games. He has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games.
Civale has struggled gravely with command in limited innings this season. He’s allowed three home runs and walks per nine innings, making him vulnerable to De La Cruz’s hot streak. Great American Ball Park also enhances his upside; it is the No. 1 most susceptible park to home runs over the last three seasons per Statcast, which De La Cruz’s top one percent exit velocity can take advantage of.
Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Milwaukee enters the series having won eight of its last 10 games, including an impressive sweep of the Phillies, and ranks sixth in wRC+ over the past two weeks. While their season-long power metrics remain low, their offense has shown significant improvement in this time, with a .325 BABIP over the past two weeks, indicating better contact quality.
On the other side, the Reds are just 4-6 in their last 10 and continue to struggle at the plate, posting bottom-five marks in both xBA and xwOBA. Aaron Civale’s soft-contact profile and the Reds’ high ground-ball rate make this a favorable matchup for Milwaukee’s starter. With Cincinnati’s starter, Brady Singer, allowing consistent hard contact and a bullpen due for regression, the Brewers are well-positioned to keep on rolling.
Pick: Brewers (+102 at FanDuel)
