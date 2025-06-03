Brewers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Milwaukee Brewers have a multi-game lead on the Cincinnati Reds heading into Tuesday’s matchup between these NL Central rivals.
This should be a terrific game, as both teams have their ace on the mound.
Milwaukee took the series opener on Monday, 3-2, and the Brewers have righty Freddy Peralta (2.77 ERA) on the bump in Game 2 of this three-game set.
He’ll take on Reds ace Hunter Greene (2.63 ERA), who features one of the more electric fastballs in Major League Baseball.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Brewers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-198)
- Reds -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +110
- Reds: -130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Brewers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.77 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.63 ERA)
Brewers vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 33-28
- Reds record: 29-32
Brewers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Greene OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)
After picking up seven or more K’s in six of his first seven outings of the 2025 season, Greene has cooled off as of late, especially since he’s only thrown 12.0 innings over his last three starts combined.
However, if he returns to a bigger workload on Tuesday, I think he’s a solid bet to clear this prop against a Brewers team that is averaging more than eight strikeouts per game. This season. Greene ranks in the 91st percentile in strikeout percentage, 86th percentile in whiff percentage, and 85th percentile in chase rate.
Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
I’m going to trust both of these starters in the early going, especially since both of these offenses have been suspect in the 2025 season.
Milwaukee and Cincinnati are both in the bottom 10 in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), and the Brewers are one of the 10 worst teams in the league in OPS.
Meanwhile, both Peralta and Greene have been lights out in 2025, posting sub 3.00 ERAs.
Peralta has an expected ERA of 3.57 this season, while Greene is in the 88th percentile in MLB in expected ERA at 2.75. The Reds' righty has allowed more than two earned runs in just two starts this season, and he posted a 2.50 ERA in four outings in May.
Peralta, on the other hand, has allowed more than three earned runs just once through 12 starts.
I expect both of these starters to keep things in check in the early going, especially if these offenses continue to struggle.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-145 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.