Brewers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
Two NL Central rivals wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Great American Ball Park as the Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers.
On Tuesday, both of these teams threw their aces (Freddy Peralta and Hunter Greene), but it was the Reds who came away with a 4-2 victory.
Now, these teams will play the rubber match of their three-game set with first pitch scheduled for 12:40 p.m. EST.
The Reds will have Andrew Abbott (1.51 ERA) on the mound in this series finale, as he’s been one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2025. The lefty ranks in the 79th percentile in expected ERA so far this season, and he’s yet to be charged with a single loss.
Milwaukee will counter with young left-hander DL Hall, who enters this start with a 1.69 ERA in the 2025 campaign (two outings).
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Brewers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+160)
- Reds +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +100
- Reds: -120
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Brewers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: DL Hall (1-0, 1.69 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott (5-0, 1.51 ERA)
Brewers vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4
- Time: 12:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 33-29
- Reds record: 30-32
Brewers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andrew Abbott OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
This season, Abbott ranks in the 81st percentile in Major League Baseball in strikeout percentage, and he’s punched out at least five hitters in six of his nine outings.
He’s taking on a Milwaukee team that is averaging over eight K’s per game this season, and struck out seven times in five innings against Hunter Greene on Tuesday. Abbott hasn’t been pitching super deep into games, but he does have 53 strikeouts in 47.2 innings of work.
He’s worth a shot on Wednesday afternoon.
Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
There are a lot of things to love about Abbott so far this season, as he not only has a sub-2.00 ERA, but his advanced numbers really jump off the page.
Here’s how the Reds lefty ranks in some key metrics:
- Pitching Run Value: 13 (96th percentile)
- Expected ERA: 3.05 (80th percentile)
- Expected Batting Average Against: .202 (91st percentile)
- Strikeout Percentage: 28.2% (81st percentile)
- Hard-Hit Percentage: 30.2% (94th percentile)
- Average Exit Velocity Against: 87.9 (79th percentile)
So, Abbott is inducing a lot of weak contact and really keeping hitters in check so far in 2025. That’s a big reason why the Reds are 7-2 in his nine outings.
On the Brewers’ side, there is a lot less to take away from Hall’s 2025 season, as he’s thrown just 5.1 innings across two appearances. It’s likely that he’ll be used as an opener in this scenario, which is a big reason why I lean towards the Reds to win this game.
Milwaukee’s bullpen ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB in ERA (4.49), and with the first two games of this series being so low-scoring, that could be an issue on Wednesday.
I lean with the Reds to get back over .500 at home (they’re currently 15-15) in this series finale.
Pick: Reds Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)
