Brewers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, July 1 (Rockies Live Dog?)
The final game of the night in Major League Baseball takes place at Coors Field with the Colorado Rockies hosting the Milwaukee Brewers.
These teams are in totally different spots this season, as the Brewers are in first in the NL Central with 50 wins already in 2024 while the Rockies are over 20 games out in the NL West, sitting in last place.
However, oddsmakers aren’t setting Milwaukee as a massive favorite in this one, and it could have to do with an interesting pitching matchup. Let’s dive into the odds and my best bet for this NL clash on Monday.
Brewers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (-105)
- Rockies +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Brewers: -155
- Rockies: +130
Total
- 11.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Brewers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Bryse Wilson (5-3, 3.89 ERA)
- Colorado: Austin Gomber (1-5, 4.63 ERA)
Brewers vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 1
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, AFN, MLB Network
- Brewers record: 50-34
- Rockies record: 28-55
Brewers vs. Rockies Key Players to Watch
Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich: Christian Yelich rocked a homer on Sunday, and he’s now hitting .321 with eight homers, 36 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases in 2024. Yelich has an OPS+ of 149, and he’s on pace for his best season since he was last an All-Star back in 2019.
Colorado Rockies
Austin Gomber: Austin Gomber was awful at Coors Field in 2023, posting a 7.05 ERA in 15 starts, but he’s flipped the script this season with a 3.57 ERA in six starts. The Rockies are just 5-10 in his outings, but Gomber could be a sneaky pitcher to back on Monday.
Brewers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Regression is coming for Bryse Wilson, who has a 4.65 xERA this season and a Fielding Independent Pitching of 4.89.
While he did throw six shoutout innings in his last outing, he still posted a 5.19 ERA in June, and now he has to go to a hitter-friendly park in Coors Field.
Last season, Coors Field was a nightmare for lefty Austin Gomber, but he’s turned things around at home in 2024. The Rockies starter has a 3.57 ERA in six home starts, holding opponents to a .226 batting average. On the road, opponents are hitting .288 against Gomber.
Backing the Rockies in any scenario is a risky proposition since they’ve won just 28 games all season, but a few blowup outings by Wilson in June completely took the Brewers out of games.
I’ll fade him on the road here.
Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-115)
