British Open Live Odds After Round 2: Shane Lowry Favored to Win Second Career Open
The first two rounds of the 2024 British Open are in the books! We've been treated to some fascinating golf at Royal Troon the past few days, which has produced an intriguing leaderboard heading into the weekend.
Only 10 players are under par after the first two rounds and in the battle of golfer vs. golf course, many of the top names have lost the fight. Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, and Tommy Fleetwood are amongst the names of golfers whose tournament has come to a close sooner than they'd like.
Meanwhile, when conditions get tough on links courses, Shane Lowry is starting to prove once again that he shines brighter than the rest. The 2019 Open Champion holds a two-stroke lead at seven under par heading into the weekend.
Daniel Brown and Justin Rose are two behind him at five-under-par and then there's a three-stroke gap until you get to Billy Horschel, Dean Burmester, and Scottish Scheffler at two under par.
Let's look at the live odds to win this season's final major and then I'll break down one golfer I'd recommend considering placing a live bet on before Saturday's action.
British Open Live Odds Before Round 3
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Shane Lowry +200
- Scottie Scheffler +330
- Justin Rose +650
- Xander Schauffele +1000
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Daniel Brown +2500
- Corey Conners +3000
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Billy Horschel +3000
- Dean Burmester +3000
- Jon Rahm +3500
- Jason Day +4000
- Joaquin Niemann +4500
- Brooks Koepka +5000
Lowry is the live favorite at +200 odds, giving him an implied probability of 33.33% of winning his second career Open.
British Open Live Bet After Round 2
Billy Horschel +3000
There's no question that Lowry and Scheffler deserve to be a step above the rest in terms of the odds heading into the weekend. If you want to bet on either of those two golfers to win the Claret Jug, I wouldn't blame you for a second.
But for those of you who are interested in a name that still offers a sizable potential payout, consider Billy Horschel at 30-1 odds.
Horschel thrives in this type of event, where saving par in tricky situations is almost as important as scoring birdies. He ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in scrambling percentage this season and 32nd in bogey avoidance. It speaks volumes that he shot three-under-par on a day when everyone else was moving in the opposite direction.
The only that that has held him back at times this season has been his iron play, but through the first two rounds, he's having his best ball-striking performance of the season. He's seventh in the field in strokes gained: approach per round at +2.44 and was fourth in that stat on Friday at +3.49. He's uncharacteristically losing strokes on the green, despite ranking 13th in putting on the season.
If he can keep his irons hot but get his putter back to the form it's been in so far in 2024, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with on the weekend.
If that's not enough to convince you, how about the fact he tends to improve as tournaments progress? This season he ranks 126th in Round 1 scoring average, 80th in Round 2 scoring average, 41st in Round 3 scoring average, and fifth in Round 4 scoring average.
He's worth a sprinkle before Saturday's round at +3000 to win his first career major.
