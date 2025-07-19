British Open Live Odds and Prediction After Round 3: How to Bet Final Round With Scheffler Set as Massive Favorite
Three rounds are in the books at the 2025 British Open, and it feels as though they can already start engraving Scottie Scheffler's name on the Claret Jug. The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world holds a commanding four-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round, which seems insurmountable based on how he's played thus far.
So, how should we bettors handle Sunday? That's what I'm here to answer. First, let's take a look at the live odds, and then I'll break down my best bet for Sunday's action.
British Open Live Odds Before Round 4
- Scottie Scheffler -700
- Rory McIlroy +2000
- Haotong Li +2500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton +4500
- Chris Gotterup +7500
- Xander Schauffele +8000
- Harris English +9000
Scheffler is set as the -700 favorite to win his first career Open Championship and his fourth career major. If you translate his odds to implied probability, he has an 87.5% chance of lifting the Claret Jug.
British Open Round 4 Prediction and Best Bet
We can all agree that Scheffler is likely to win on Sunday, so instead of betting on the outright market, let's take a look at the "winner without Scottie Scheffler" market that FanDuel offers, which is virtually a bet on which golfer will finish in second place. The name that sticks out to me in that market is the defending Champion Golf of the Year, Xander Schauffele.
He has seemingly returned to form during the European swing of the calendar, and he shot one of the rounds of the day on Saturday at five-under-par. He's gaining strokes in all four major areas, and his +1.65 strokes gained with his irons on Saturday is an extremely promising sign moving forward.
Schauffele enters the final round seven strokes back from Scheffler, but more importantly, he's only three strokes back from Haotong Li, who's in solo second place after three rounds at -10. If he plays close to how he performed on Saturday, he's going to have a very real chance to finish as the runner-up.
Pick: Xander Schauffele Winner Without Scottie Scheffler (+1100)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!