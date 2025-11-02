Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Raiders)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers missed the team's last three games with a PCL injury in his knee, but he's expected to return for Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Raiders are coming off of their bye week, and Bowers has not played since Week 4, but the team did not list him on its final injury report for this game.
Earlier this season, Bowers was clearly limited after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. He caught five passes for 103 yards in that game, but his production dipped in the following three weeks before the Raiders decided to hold him out to let him heal up.
Now, Bowers is looking to get back on track in his second season after he dominated as a rookie in 2024.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for him in this Week 9 matchup.
Best Brock Bowers Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Jaguars
Brock Bowers 5+ Receptions (-177)
This season, Bowers has appeared in four games, catching 19 passes (on 27 targets) for 225 yards. He's been able to pick up exactly five catches in three of his four games, and I expect him to be heavily involved in Week 9.
The Raiders' passing offense has been one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 29th in EPA/Pass and 31st in passing yards (only the New York Jets have less).
Bowers has missed Week 5, 6 and 7 (he had a bye in Week 8), giving him plenty of time to get closer to full health. He's worth a look to have a big day against this Jaguars defense that is down Travis Hunter in Week 9.
