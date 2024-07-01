Broncos 2024 Win Total Projection (Plenty of Questions in Denver, Highlighted by Win Total)
The Denver Broncos have transitioned out of the Russell Wilson era and are now relying on first-round pick Bo Nix.
Head coach Sean Payton made sure to get his preferred quarterback, Bo Nix, but oddsmakers aren’t all that convinced that the Broncos can be much better in 2024 given the limitations around the roster, evident in the team’s low win total.
Can the Broncos outperform expectations in 2024? The bar is low to clear, let’s break it down.
2024 Denver Broncos Win Total Projection
- 5.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Broncos Win Total Highlights Uncertainty at Quarterback
The Broncos managed to win eight games last season despite inconsistent quarterback play from the likes of Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. While Stidham returns, the expectation is that Nix can beat out both him and former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for the job at some point during the season.
Denver will hope that the offense can click under Payton with a hand-picked quarterback in Nix as the team has a handful of weapons on offense, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back Javonte Williams.
However, the defense needs to hold up its end of the bargain, fresh off a season where the team finished 30th in yards per play allowed.
Outside of playing the Chiefs in AFC West play, the Broncos only play three teams that made the postseason last year in the Ravens, Browns and Steelers, but its worth noting that road trips to the Jets and Bengals, who will be at full strength with its elite quarterbacks likely under center, make for difficult matchups.
